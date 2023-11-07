Davis had a spasm of his groin and is being evaluated to determine whether he can play in the second half of Monday's game against the Heat, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Davis was spotted on the court warming up for the second half, so he'll likely get checked out by the team's medical staff before the start of the third quarter to see if he can continue in this one. Christian Wood would be in line for additional playing time if Davis is unable to go.