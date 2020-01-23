Lakers' Anthony Davis: Status still unclear

Davis (back) remains questionable for Thursday's game against the Nets, Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group reports.

The Lakers announced that JaVale McGee (illness) will not play, but we're yet to get a final ruling on Davis, who's still working back from a bruised glute but was on the floor for each of the last two games. In Wednesday's win over New York, Davis played 30 minutes and finished with a game-high 28 points on 7-of-14 shooting (13-13 FT).