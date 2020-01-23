Lakers' Anthony Davis: Status still unclear
Davis (back) remains questionable for Thursday's game against the Nets, Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group reports.
The Lakers announced that JaVale McGee (illness) will not play, but we're yet to get a final ruling on Davis, who's still working back from a bruised glute but was on the floor for each of the last two games. In Wednesday's win over New York, Davis played 30 minutes and finished with a game-high 28 points on 7-of-14 shooting (13-13 FT).
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...