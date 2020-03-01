Lakers' Anthony Davis: Status uncertain for Sunday
Davis is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans with a sore right knee, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Davis' lingering elbow issue has been cited behind his most recent appearance on the Lakers' injury reports, but the sore knee looks to be a new concern for the big man. The 26-year-old may just be feeling a bit banged up in the aftermath of Saturday's loss to the Grizzlies, when he saw his streak of 20-plus-point scoring performances end at eight. The Lakers could take a cautious approach with Davis in the second half of the back-to-back set, even with a matchup against his former team on tap. Expect clearer resolution on Davis' status to arrive shortly before the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
