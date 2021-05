Davis said his groin tightened up during Tuesday's win over the Knicks, and his availability for Wednesday's game against the Rockets is to be determined, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis hasn't missed a game since returning from calf and Achilles injuries April 22, and he's played at least 39 minutes in three straight games. However, he's now dealing with a groin injury that leaves him tentatively questionable for Wednesday's game.