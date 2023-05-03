Davis provided 30 points (11-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocks across 44 minutes during Tuesday's 117-112 victory over Golden State in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Davis scored 14 first-quarter points to set the tone and dominated on both ends of the court all night long. He ended with game highs in points, rebounds and blocks while finishing second on the team in assists behind D'Angelo Russell. Davis posted 20.8 points, 13.5 rebounds, 4.3 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals during the six-game series against Memphis, and he appears ready to take advantage of another favorable matchup in Round 2, as Kevon Looney figures to remain Davis' primary defender while Draymond Green is tasked with slowing down LeBron James.