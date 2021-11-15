Davis compiled 34 points (14-24 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 40 minutes in Sunday's 114-106 win over the Spurs.

Davis' thumb injury may be improving if Sunday's stat line is any indication of his overall health. His performance is exactly what the Lakers need to help them right the ship, especially with LeBron James (abdomen) sidelined. The debut of Talen Horton-Tucker should be a great help to Davis, who desperately needs additional playmakers as he carries the team on his shoulders.