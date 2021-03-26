Davis (calf) remains without a timetable to return, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
Davis will be re-evaluated Friday, but coach Frank Vogel said that the 28-year-old is "still a ways away" from returning. Kyle Kuzma and Markieff Morris should continue to see increased run in his absence.
More News
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Could miss several more weeks•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Out at least two weeks•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Out for Friday, to be re-evaluated•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Will miss four weeks•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Likely out through break•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Out at least 2-to-3 weeks•