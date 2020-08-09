Davis (ankle) managed eight points (3-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-111 loss to the Pacers.

Davis has been nursing a sprained ankle but continues to play through it. However, he struggled mightily from the field in this one. Davis did salvage his stat line somewhat by contributing across multiple categories. Nevertheless, this was one of his worst performances of the season, and he hasn't looked like himself offensively in three of the last five games.