Davis totaled 17 points (5-19 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes in a loss to Dallas on Saturday.

Davis saw his playing time increase after being limited to 17 minutes in his return from a calf injury Thursday, but the superstar forward still showed substantial rust. He has connected on only seven of 29 field-goal attempts since making his way back onto the court, and he has missed all seven of his tries from three-point range. Davis is too good to struggle like this much longer, but it remains to be seen how much more time he'll need before he is able to return to his usual level of efficiency and production.