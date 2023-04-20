Davis totaled 13 points (4-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and five blocks in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 103-93 loss to the Grizzlies in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

The Lakers need Davis to be at their best, as there will be games in which LeBron James won't be able to carry the team on his own, and the star big man failed to show up in this one, ending with more field goal attempts (14) than points scored (13). The Lakers need Davis to step his game up on Game 3 to avoid going down in the series.