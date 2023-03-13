Davis ended with 17 points (8-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-5 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 loss to New York.

Davis hit the double-double milestone, but the Lakers needed more than 17 points from the 30-year-old in order to knock off the Knicks. After hitting eight of his 18 shot attempts on the night, Davis saw a five-game streak of hitting 50 percent or more of his field goals come to an end. To make matters worse, Davis struggled from the charity stripe, resulting in him finishing with one of his more inefficient efforts in a while.