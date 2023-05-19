Davis totaled 18 points (4-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal in 41 minutes during Thursday's 108-103 loss to Denver in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Davis struggled from the field and failed to replicate his 40-point outburst from Game 1, but he still provided his usual production on the glass and on defense. Across 14 appearances this postseason, the veteran big man has averaged 22.3 points, 13.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.2 blocks across 37.6 minutes per game. Despite his strong play in other categories, the Lakers will presumably need Davis to perform better on offense if they're going to get back into the series.