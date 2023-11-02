Davis ended Wednesday's 130-125 overtime victory over the Clippers with 27 points (10-18 FG, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals in 48 minutes.

Davis tied for second on the Lakers in scoring behind LeBron James' 35 points, and he finished with 10 boards to record his fourth straight double-double. The big man also continued his standout work on the defensive end, notching a season-best four swats to finish with multiple blocks for the fifth straight game to begin the campaign. Davis gets occasional (and perhaps unwarranted) slack for what is perceived as a lack of consistency, but he's been a dominant force to begin the season, tallying at least 26 points, 10 boards and three blocks in four of his five games thus far.