Davis (back) tallied 17 points (5-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks in Friday's win over the Pelicans.

Davis has been dealing with lower-back tightness, but the issue did not prevent him from suiting up Friday. Though the superstar was uncharacteristically inefficient from both the field and the charity stripe, he demonstrated why he is one of the most versatile players in the league by chipping in strong numbers across multiple offensive and defensive categories. Davis is averaging his fewest minutes (31.9) since his rookie campaign, resulting in per-game averages (21.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 blocks ) that are slightly down in comparison to last season.