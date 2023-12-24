Davis supplied 26 points (11-21 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal across 42 minutes during Saturday's 129-120 victory over the Thunder.

Davis was productive, as usual, as both a scorer and rebounder, but he also shined with a season-high seven assists. The superstar center added a steal and a pair of blocks to round out a superb overall line. Davis had his 15 game double-double streak snapped against Minnesota in his previous game, but he didn't wait long to get another streak going. He's tied for second in the NBA with 24 double-doubles on the campaign.