Davis scored 27 points (9-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-12 FT), and added six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in 38 minutes of Monday's 124-121 win over the Nuggets.

Davis put up his best game over his last four. Since the NBA resumed play, the 27-year-old has not been the consistent scorer he's been accustomed to, averaging almost six points fewer per game in six contests. He'll have a chance to remedy that Thursday against the Kings.