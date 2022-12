Davis will play Friday against the Nuggets, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

Davis will once again be available and presumably draw another start despite initially being listed as probable with a back injury. The superstar big man has posted three straight double-doubles and averaged 34.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks in 39.4 minutes during that stretch.