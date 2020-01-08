Lakers' Anthony Davis: Suiting up Tuesday
Davis (shoulder) will play in Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
Not a huge surprise considering Davis was probable as he continues to play through some right shoulder soreness. He is averaging 27.8 points and 10.6 rebounds over his last five contests.
