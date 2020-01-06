Lakers' Anthony Davis: Swats eight shots

Davis had 24 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 11 rebounds, eight blocks, three steals and two assists in 38 minutes during Sunday's 106-99 victory over the Pistons.

The Lakers blocked a combined 20 shots Sunday, with Davis leading the way. The total marked a season-high for Davis, eclipsing his previous best of five from Nov. 23. Despite his reputation for being injury prone, Davis has missed just two of the Lakers' 36 games to date. In terms of both per-game and total value, only James Harden has been more valuable than Davis in nine-category leagues.