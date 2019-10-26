Lakers' Anthony Davis: Swats five shots Friday
Davis produced 21 points (7-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-7FT), seven rebounds, five blocks, two assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Friday's win over Utah.
While Davis had a difficult matchup against Rudy Gobert on the offensive side of the ball, he dominated the defensive side, totalling five blocks and two steals in 32 minutes Friday. While Davis has struggled with his shot over the first two games of the year, his connection with Lebron James has already been established and it seems as though he'll return to his usual levels of efficiency soon. Through two games, Davis is averaging 23.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.5 blocks and 1.5 steals, though he's shooting just 39.5 percent from the field and has yet to hit a three in four attempts from long range.
