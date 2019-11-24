Lakers' Anthony Davis: Swats five shots in dominant effort

Davis had 22 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3PT, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three steals and five blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 109-108 win at Memphis.

Davis logged 35 minutes in both games of a back-to-back set, meaning the shoulder injury that kept bothering him wasn't much of a concern on the long-term picture. Davis continues to shine alongside LeBron James and has proven capable of making a huge impact on both sides of the ball on any given night, although his rebounding total has been lower than expected of late. Since sitting out the game against Golden State earlier this month, Davis is averaging 24.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 3.2 blocks and 1.8 steals per game over his last five contests.