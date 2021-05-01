Davis tallied 22 points (9-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and five blocked shots across 34 minutes in Friday's loss to the Kings.

Davis was on the court with returning superstar LeBron James for the first time since Feb. 14, but the duo couldn't get the Lakers over the hump against a stubborn Sacramento squad. Nonetheless, Davis showed that he is regaining his form after a long layoff, registering his first double-double since returning to action April 22 and tying a season high with five blocks. With Los Angeles only a game ahead of Portland for the seventh seed in the Western Conference, both Davis and James are likely to play plenty down the stretch.