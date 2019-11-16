Lakers' Anthony Davis: Swats key shot to seal victory
Davis totaled 17 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, four blocked shots, two assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Friday's 99-97 win over the Kings.
Although Davis struggled offensively on Friday, his defensive skills were on full display, blocking four shots, including a key block in the closing seconds to keep the Kings from tying it up. Davis will get a day off before tackling the Hawks, who look like a soft target for Davis without John Collins' services.
