Davis totaled 20 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and six blocks across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 125-111 win over Detroit.

Davis was dominant against the lowly Pistons, who couldn't keep up with the Lakers after a competitive first half. Davis' six blocks was one short of a season high, and the All-Star increased his double-double streak to six games. The Lakers will take on Utah Wednesday in the final game before the All-Star break, and although Davis will play, he may see a slight drop in minutes to be fresh for the weekend's festivities in Indianapolis.