Davis scored 26 points (10-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks across 34 minutes in a 94-92 win over Memphis on Tuesday.

The forward looked to force the issue from deep with the most attempts from behind the arc of his career, despite only scoring inside of 12 feet last game against Memphis. While Davis is dominant on offense inside the pant, the 27-year-old is shooting his best percentage from three of his career at 41.2 percent. On defense, Davis locked in and registered three steals and three blocks for the second straight game.