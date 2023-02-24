Davis recorded 12 points (3-5 FG, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 26 minutes during Thursday's 124-111 win over the Warriors.

The Lakers relied largely on their role players to carry the team Thursday, as Davis and LeBron James combined for just 25 points. James' low scoring output (13 points) was largely due to a poor 5-for-20 shooting night, while Davis' was the result of recording just five field-goal attempts. Despite the quiet offensive effort, Davis made a positive mark on the game by swatting a pair of shots and grabbing 12 rebounds. Fantasy managers may be concerned that Davis has scored below 20 points in three of his past four contests, but the big man is still averaging an impactful 18.0 points, 14.5 boards, 2.0 assists and 2.5 blocks over that span.