Lakers' Anthony Davis: Takes probable tag into Sunday
Davis (shoulder) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Hawks.
Davis has been a fixture on the injury report for most of the season after hurting his right shoulder Oct. 27, but he's only missed one of Los Angeles' first 12 games. He'll likely be good to go again Sunday and should be able to play his usual 35-plus minutes.
