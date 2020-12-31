Davis scored 20 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and contributed eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks in Wednesday's win over the Spurs.

Davis missed both of his attempts from deep but was otherwise efficient from the floor, making nine of his 15 field-goal tries. After failing to block a single shot in his first three games of the season, Davis collected two swats Wednesday, perhaps easing some concerns among fantasy managers who used a high first-round pick to roster him. Through four games, Davis is averaging 19.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting a healthy 55 percent from the field.