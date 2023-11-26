Davis ended with 32 points (13-20 FG, 6-7 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 121-115 win over the Cavaliers.

Davis did his best work in the second half, scoring 23 points to help lead the Lakers to a win in a game that was close throughout. The scoring output was a nice bounce-back by the star big man after he recorded just 10 points versus Dallas in his previous contest. Davis also got back into the groove as a shot blocker, swatting three shots Saturday after he had posted just two blocks over his previous three games combined. He still leads the NBA with 2.9 blocks per game on the campaign.