Lakers' Anthony Davis: Third double-double of season
Davis had 25 points (10-20 FG, 1-2 3PT, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four blocks and two assists during the Lakers' 103-96 win at the Spurs on Sunday night.
This was Davis' third double-double in his last four outings -- he also has scored at least 20 points while posting multiple blocks and at least seven rebounds in every single game. He continues to be quite an asset on both ends of the court for the Lakers, and will aim to extend his solid run of play Tuesday at Chicago.
