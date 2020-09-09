Davis notched 26 points (9-13 FG, 8-11 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists and a steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's Game 3 win over the Rockets.

Davis has been playing nearer to the rim in the current series against the Rockets and has seen an uptick in his efficiency as a result -- he has posted double-doubles in each of his first three games of the Western Conference Semifinals while shooting 64.2 percent from the field and attempting just three shots from beyond the arc, after making 57.3 percent of his shots and attempting 18 treys in five games against Portland. The change in approach seems to be doing wonders for Davis, who has scored 25 points or more in each of his last four games.