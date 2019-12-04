Lakers' Anthony Davis: Third straight double-double

Davis had 25 points (9-18 FG, 1-3 3PT, 6-9 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 105-96 win at Denver.

Davis picked up his third straight double-double, and his fourth in his last five games. He seems to be getting better of his shoulder problem, and he should find himself in the starting lineup once again ahead of Wednesday's trip to Utah.