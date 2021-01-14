Davis registered 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and an assist across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 128-99 win over the Thunder.

The Lakers led by 22 points at the end of the third quarter, and that allowed Davis to receive some much-needed rest after he was listed as questionable due to a minor toe injury. Davis still made his presence felt in limited minutes and, while he has gone two straight games without reaching the 20-point mark, he remains an integral part of the Lakers' offense while also posting five double-doubles in 11 games to date.