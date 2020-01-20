Lakers' Anthony Davis: To be available Monday
Davis (back) will play in Monday's game against Boston, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Davis will make his return from a five-game absence due to a back bruise. He'll presumably take on his usual starting duties, a role that he's translated into 27.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.5 steals in 35.2 minutes per game so far this season.
