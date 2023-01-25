Davis (foot) 'had another great day' Monday and will be re-evaluated Wednesday morning, Mark Medina of NBA.com reports.
Davis has been making steady progress on the road to recovery from a right foot injury. The Lakers continue to keep their plans for Davis' return quiet, though a timetable could emerge shortly after Wednesday's evaluation if all goes well. Los Angeles is scheduled to face off against the Spurs on Wednesday night.
