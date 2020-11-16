Davis will decline his $28.7 million player option for the 2020-21 season, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

While Davis will officially become a free agent before the end of the week, it's widely expected that he'll re-up with the Lakers on a new contract after helping lead the team to a championship in Orlando. At this point, the question is for how many years will Davis be willing to commit to Los Angeles? He'll almost certainly be offered a multi-year, max contract, but it's possible Davis could opt for a shorter deal to preserve future flexibility.