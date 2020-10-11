Davis (heel) will play in Sunday's Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Heat, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.

Davis injured his right heel late in the first half of Game 5, and he was noticeably hampered by the ailment late in the game. Coach Frank Vogel acknowledged that Davis will not be at 100 percent, but the big man will play through the discomfort Sunday night as the Lakers look to close out the series. Davis finished Game 5 with 28 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks.