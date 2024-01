Davis accumulated 14 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 14 rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Sunday's 134-110 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Davis led all players in Sunday's contest in rebounds to go along with a trio of assists while ending as one of five Lakers with a double-digit point total in a double-double performance. Davis has recorded a double-double in eight of his last 10 outings and in five straight appearances.