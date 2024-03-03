Davis registered 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 39 minutes during Saturday's 124-114 loss to the Nuggets.

Davis continues to battle soreness in both heels, but took the court Saturday while leading all players in rebounds, tallying a team-high trio of threes and finishing as one of two Lakers with a double-double in a losing effort. Davis has recorded a double-double in eight straight games, tallying 17 or more points in all of those outings.