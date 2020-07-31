Davis finished with 34 points (8-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 16-17 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes during Thursday's 103-101 victory over the Clippers.

Davis came into Thursday's game with an eye concern but appeared untroubled during a dominant 34 minutes. He did a lot of his damage from the charity stripe, connecting on 16 of the teams 28 free-throws. The Lakers are now basically assured of the number one seed in the Western Conference and so there is a chance Davis will be given a night off over the course of the next seven games.