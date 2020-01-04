Lakers' Anthony Davis: Torches former team

Davis amassed 46 points (15-21 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 13-13 FT), 13 rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block in 38 minutes during Friday's 123-113 victory over the Pelicans.

Davis dominated in Friday's matchup, pouring in a game-high 46 points on just 21 shot attempts. It is the second time he has torched his former team and is certainly not a coincidence. Despite being questionable on a nightly basis, Davis has missed just two games this season. It is unlikely he catches James Harden for the number one ranked player but should be a consistent number two moving forward.