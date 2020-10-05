Davis had 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in Sunday's Game 3 loss to Miami.

Coming off of dominant performances in Games 1 and 2, Davis had perhaps his worst game of the entire postseason Sunday. Dealing with double-teams for most of the night, Davis never figured out the Heat's zone defense, resulting in five turnovers and an overall apathetic offensive performance. Davis had just one rebound at the half, and for the second straight game, he struggled to get to the foul line. In 33 minutes, Davis finished as a team-worst minus-26.