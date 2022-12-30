Coach Darvin Ham intimated that Davis' foot pain has "just about dissipated" and that he's trending in the right direction regarding a ramp-up to return, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Davis is set to be re-evaluated during the first week of January, and it's encouraging to hear he's almost pain-free. Still, pain isn't the only hurdle, and the medical staff will need to make sure things are structurally sound before Davis considers ramping up for a return. In the meantime, expect Thomas Bryant to continue starting at center.