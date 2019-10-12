Lakers' Anthony Davis: Undergoing MRI Sunday

Davis' thumb injury is expected to be a Grade 1 sprain and he will undergo an MRI on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

It appears Davis has avoided any ligament damage, but the Lakers will due their due diligence in further testing the scope of Davis' injury. Regardless of outcome, there's a strong chance that the Lakers will hold the star big man out for the remainder of the preseason with hopes that he'll be available on opening night against the Clippers.