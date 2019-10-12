Lakers' Anthony Davis: Undergoing MRI Sunday
Davis' thumb injury is expected to be a Grade 1 sprain and he will undergo an MRI on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
It appears Davis has avoided any ligament damage, but the Lakers will due their due diligence in further testing the scope of Davis' injury. Regardless of outcome, there's a strong chance that the Lakers will hold the star big man out for the remainder of the preseason with hopes that he'll be available on opening night against the Clippers.
More News
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Leaves game Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Dealt to Lakers•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Pels listening to trade offers•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: 'Highly unlikely' to rescind trade demand•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Could meet with Pelicans soon•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.