Lakers' Anthony Davis: Unlikely for Wednesday with rib issue

The Lakers are expected to hold Davis out for the second half of their back-to-back set Wednesday against the Warriors after the center sustained an injury to the right side of his rib cage in Tuesday's 123-115 win over the Suns, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After being bothered by a lingering right shoulder injury in his prior outing Sunday against the Raptors, Davis succumbed to a different injury early in Tuesday's contest. He took a shot to the ribs in the first quarter, resulting in him heading to the locker room in the second half to receive treatment. Davis went on to handle a normal minutes load (38) and finished the night with 24 points (9-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block, but the Lakers were still concerned enough to send him in for X-rays after the contest. While the X-rays returned negative, Davis will be re-evaluated Wednesday and looks on track to receive a much-needed maintenance day. Assuming Davis' follow-up exams reveal nothing significant, he'll likely step back in as the starting power forward in Friday's game against the Kings.