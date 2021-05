Davis (groin) is unlikely to play in Tuesday's Game 5 against the Suns, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Davis exited Sunday's Game 4 loss to the Suns with a left groin strain, and it appears as though he'll miss at least one more contest as a result. If Davis is held out, Markieff Morris, Marc Gasol and Kyle Kuzma could see increased run.