Davis (calf) is now likely to play in Monday's matchup with the Pacers, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis initially was listed as questionable Monday after missing Saturday's game due to a left calf contusion, however, he will likely give it a go Monday given his new probable tag. If that's the case, Thomas Bryant will likely move back to the bench while Wenyen Gabriel would be in line for a reduced role with both Davis and LeBron James (leg) available.