Davis (hip/groin) has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Friday's game against the Suns, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Davis missed Wednesday's game against Houston due to his injury and initially appeared to be a toss-up for Friday's matchup, but he'll now have a good chance to return following a one-game absence. It's unclear whether Davis will face any limitations if he's ultimately cleared to play Friday.