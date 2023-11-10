Davis (hip/groin) has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Friday's game against the Suns, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Davis missed Wednesday's game against Houston due to his injury and initially appeared to be a toss-up for Friday's matchup, but he'll now have a good chance to return following a one-game absence. It's unclear whether Davis will face any limitations if he's ultimately cleared to play Friday.
More News
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Questionable against Suns•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Ruled out against Houston•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Held out of fourth quarter•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Will start second half•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Status in question for second half•