Lakers' Anthony Davis: Will be game-time call

Davis (knee) is considered a game-time call for Sunday's game against New Orleans, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.

Davis hasn't missed much time this season, but he's seemingly always dealing with a minor ailment of some sort. On Sunday, Davis is nursing a sore right knee, which he initially appeared to tweak late in Saturday night's loss to Memphis. If Davis is ultimately held out, JaVale McGee, Dwight Howard and Markieff Morris could each see increased time.