Davis will be re-evaluated in roughly two weeks after suffering a stress fracture in his right foot, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Davis' recovery remains a bit murky, but he may be able to return shortly after his re-evaluation in two weeks, though that's on the optimistic side. The injury comes at an unfortunate time for Davis, as he finally seemed to be finding his rhythm, having averaged 40.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game across the last five games he has started and finished.